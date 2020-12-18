CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Clemson Police Department said its non-emergency phone lines will be down on Saturday during construction.
The lines will be down from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
During that time, the alternate phone number will be 864-444-3319.
