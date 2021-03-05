CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Clemson University says that it is preparing to host fans at full capacity for football games in the fall of 2021 as well as offering a full slate of in-person classes, according to a release from the school.
The university says that the plan is based on an expectation that COVID-19 vaccines will be widely available and distributed over the next few months and that transmission rates of the virus will be at a low level.
Clemson says that its approach to COVID-19 testing has paid off with a relatively low virus prevalence among the university community.
The school says it will continue to monitor COVID-19 conditions throughout the spring and summer and will make changes as necessary to its plans for the fall of 2021.
MORE NEWS: Perseverance rover takes its first drive on Mars, sends back image
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.