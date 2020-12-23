Clemson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Clemson University is bringing home a trio of honors from the ACC thanks to Quarterback Trevor Lawrence and rookie tackle Bryan Bresee.
Lawrence was named both the ACC Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year. His wins this year snap a two year winning streak of both by teammate Travis Etienne.
Clemson says with Lawrence's win, the school becomes the first since the conferences inception in 1953 to produce three consecutive ACC Player of the Year selections.
This year, Lawrence has thrown for 2,753 yards and 22 touchdowns in nine games with only four interceptions.
Rookie tackle Bryan Bresee picked up the honor of ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year.
According to Clemson, Bresee is only the second Clemson player (behind Dexter Lawrence in 2016) to earn ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year honors since the honor was first awarded in 2007.
One of the leading pass rushers on a Clemson squad that ranks second in the nation with 44 quarterback sacks, Bresee has dropped opposing quarterbacks three times. He has recorded one safety while breaking up two passes and forcing one fumble. Bresee's blocked field goal in the season opener versus Wake Forest was the Tigers’ first since the 2018 season.
His efforts have helped rank Clemson ninth nationally in rushing defense (99.8 yards per game) and sixth in total defense (298.5 ypg).
