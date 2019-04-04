CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Tigers officially got their national championship bling, and they're already showing it off!
The official Twitter account for Clemson's football program tweeted out several photos of the rings, some of which included players showing off their multiple rings on their hands.
Best Ever 💍🏆🐅#ALLIN pic.twitter.com/YL1NG3THtI— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 3, 2019
Head coach Dabo Swinney jumped in on the fun as well, showing off his three rings in one photo posted with the hashtag #ALLIN.
We think Coach like his 💍💍💍 #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/bBsCOcby0c— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 3, 2019
Players could be seen showing their excitement for getting their rings, including Trevor Lawrence with a wide-open smile as he picked up his box. Another player showed off his own three rings, just like Dabo.
Beware of frostbite 🥶🥶🥶 #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/lobC9IlILZ— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 4, 2019
Shaq Smith, linebacker for the Tigers, also broke down the details of the ring and talked about his favorite part of the design: the words "Best Ever".
Shaq, give us your 💍 breakdown, please! #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/Jq49bRis9X— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 4, 2019
And of course, the players all took turns posing with their rings for an appropriate GIF collage.
We think they like 'em 💍💎🐅 #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/57P62QftIn— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 4, 2019
