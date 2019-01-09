CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Some players from the Clemson national championship teams are setting their sights on the NFL.
Three players declared for the NFL draft on Wednesday.
Defensive MVP and cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr., linebacker Tre Lawrence, and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence plan to enter the draft.
More players will likely join the list.
