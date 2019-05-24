Clemson, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Friday, Clemson Athletics released a statement regarding two of their student athletes who tested positive for PEDs and were suspended prior to the Cotton Bowl in late 2018.
According to Clemson, an appeal involving the players was denied, but Clemson maintains their athletes did not knowingly ingest any banned substances.
The statement read:
We are disappointed in the results of the appeal and continue to believe our student-athletes did not knowingly ingest any banned substances. The Athletic Department takes seriously its role in the education, testing and enforcement of supplement and performance-enhancing substances. We will continue to adhere to best practices with respect to supplement use by student-athletes and support the position of the NCAA in its testing for PEDs.
Student-athletes at Clemson have taken 329 tests for PEDs since 2014, and all results have been negative except for the trace amounts found during the December 2018 tests. The two current student-athletes were tested prior to the December test, including in April and October of 2018 and again in January and February of 2019, and results came back negative for PEDs. Clemson maintains a rigorous education and testing program, and all supplements are reviewed with Clemson Athletics Nutrition and Sports Medicine as well as the Clemson Compliance Office prior to approval for usage to ensure that no banned substances are included in the products.
In compliance with the Family Educational Rights & Privacy Act, Clemson is not authorized to discuss further details of the appeal. Any further questions regarding the appeal should be directed to the student-athletes’ representation.
Back in December three players were suspended and forced to miss the college football playoffs. Only two, Braden Galloway and Zach Giella, remain on the team this season.
The third player, Dexter Lawrence, entered the 2019 NFL draft and was picked in the first round by the New York Giants.
All three players tested positive for Ostarine in samples taken before Cotton Bowl. Head Coach Dabo Swinney said in a news conference on Monday, December 24, "We have to make sure everybody understands. It is important that the message is accurate, and the message is told,” Swinney said. “They are three great young men who I know have not done intentionally anything."
Because of losing the appeal, both Galloway and Giella will miss the 2019 season.
