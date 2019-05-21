CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Clemson police are currently trying to find four young men associated with the missing, now returned, "C" at the Tiger Sports Shop in downtown.

The store manger claimed the "C" mysteriously reappeared just days later. Now, police are investigating who may be responsible.

The Clemson City Police Department took to social media to ask for the public's help:

"Anyone recognize this young man? I'd love to "C" him.... If that didn't make it obvious enough, I am searching for the young man in the attached video in connection with the shenanigans at Tiger Sports Shop last week. His three friends too, but I'll start with him while I continue to gather evidence. I appreciate the return of the item and all... but we still need to talk.