CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Clemson police have a question for you: Do you know the Monopoly Man?
“Not the lovable Milton Bradley character of your youth either,” Clemson police posted on Facebook. “The real one … who likes to roll the proverbial dice passing poorly counterfeited bills in area stores.”
Police need help identifying the man who has been spending fake money in the city
“Someone needs to remind him there are no ‘get out of jail free’ cards in the pile, and he's probably going to lose more than his $200 when he passes go,” police chided.
Police ask anyone who can identify the “Rich Uncle Pennybags impersonator” to call 864-624-2000.
MORE NEWS - ICE to begin nationwide immigration raids Sunday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.