CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- An Upstate police chief is retiring on Wednesday, January 8th, the Clemson City Council members announced in their meeting on Monday.
Clemson City Police Chief Jimmy Dixon confirmed to FOX Carolina that he will be retiring this week and will be in the office until Wednesday.
During the Clemson City Council meeting, council members accepted the Chief's letter of resignation and appointed Deputy Chief Jeff Stone to overtake operations until a new chief is hired or an interim is appointed.
Council members added that Chief Dixon "certainly will be missed."
FOX Carolina has reached out to the City of Clemson's mayor for a comment, but no response has been received yet.
