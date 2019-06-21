CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Clemson police said both suspects who Greer police charged in a gas station robbery in that city have been charged in connection with three armed robberies in Clemson.
On Thursday, Greer police announced Elijah Thomas, 21, of Greer, and Elijah Sweet, 17, of Taylors were charged after a Spinx was robbed.
Thomas was charged with armed robbery while armed with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and criminal conspiracy. Sweet was charged with criminal conspiracy.
On Friday, Clemson police also announced both suspects were charged in recent armed robberies on Tiger Boulevard, College Avenue, and Clemson Street.
In the first cases on College Avenue and Clemson Street on June 15, police said the suspect approached victims from behind, demanded the victims’ property, and took their cell phones.
The third case happened on June 17 at 2:16 a.m. at the Stop A Minit gas station on Tiger Boulevard. In that case, an armed man demanded cash and the clerk’s cell phone before fleeing the store.
Clemson police said Thomas is charged with three counts of armed robbery for those cases. Sweet is charged with three counts of accessory to a felony.
