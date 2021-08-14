CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Clemson police are warning residents of a series of cell phone larcenies that have occurred in the downtown area, according to a Facebook post from the Clemson City Police Department.
According to police, the thefts have usually occurred between the hours of 11:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Police are asking residents to be vigilant of any suspicious vehicle occupants that ask people for their Snapchat in order to lure them toward the vehicle.
Police say you should not approach any vehicle if you do not know who's inside.
Anyone who sees something suspicious is encouraged to call Clemson PD at 864-624-2000.
