CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, Clemson University President Jim Clements was named to the College Football Playoff Board of Managers.
The ACC says Clements joins the board of 11 university presidents who govern CFP business, property, and affairs. Clements replaces Florida State University President John Thrasher, who is retiring.
“President Thrasher did an exceptional job representing the ACC on the CFP Board of Managers and we’re so thankful for his leadership,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips in a news release. “As a league, it was our charge to find another outstanding representative to serve in this prestigious role, and we are extremely pleased that President Clements has humbly agreed to begin serving in this role immediately. To be certain, I am grateful to both President Thrasher and President Clements for their incredible service to their respective schools, the ACC and the College Football Playoff.”
“I am honored to be selected to represent the ACC on the College Football Playoff Board of Managers,” said Clements. “Clemson has had outstanding experiences playing in the CFP, and I look forward to the opportunity to work with my colleagues from conferences across the country.”
