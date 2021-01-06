CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As Americans, we know we have the right to protest. However, a Clemson University professor is separating what is "just" and what crosses the line.
After the chaos on Capitol Hill Wednesday, Professor Kevin Vance said the event unlike any our nation has seen boils down to the First Amendment.
"The reason this is such a problem is because it doesn't just belong to the people who have gone to DC, it belongs to all of the people who have sent members of Congress there," Vance said.
Vance said the first amendment, the right to peaceful assemble and protest government is one of the cores of democracy. "But it’s not an unlimited right and even within the text of that first amendment, it has to be a peaceful assembly."
As legislators work to certify election results, Professor Vance said intimidation was thrown in the faces of Congress.
"The rights of all Americans are being violated when representatives aren't being allowed to conduct the business they've been elected to do."
Fox Carolina's Shale Remien asked "When you inflict violence on Capitol Hill, our building, our countries' building, does that infringe on democracy?"
"Yes, it certainly infringes on the democratic principles as we understand them today. I think it’s a special challenge when you try to intimidate members of Congress personally, making them afraid for their lives," Vance answered.
With Inauguration Day quickly approaching, a representative from Minnesota says she plans to draft articles of impeachment following the violence on Capitol Hill.
Professor Vance said it might be justified under the 25th amendment.
" Looking at his quotes from this morning and past weeks which seems to be kind of ambiguous about what he hoped would happen today at the capitol, I think it might be sufficient grounds to come to that drastic action."
