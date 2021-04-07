CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- During a City Council meeting on Monday, a Clemson professor said that the UK variant of coronavirus was recently found in samples collected from wastewater treatment plants (WWTP) in Clemson.
Dr. David Freedman, a Professor in the Department of Environmental Engineering and Earth Sciences at Clemson, says he is monitoring wastewater in the Clemson area to get an idea of how the spread of coronavirus is changing.
The coronavirus is not transmissible in water, but it can be detected from the wastewater of those who have it according to Dr.Freedman.
Dr. Freedman says that samples are taken weekly or biweekly from the Clemson campus wastewater treatment plant, the Cochran Road wastewater treatment plant and the Pendleton/Clemson wastewater treatment plant.
According to Dr. Freedman, recent samples show that the UK variant is prevalent in wastewater throughout the area. On March 25, 100% of the samples taken from the Cochran Road WWTP and the Pendleton/ Clemson WWTP contained the UK variant.
Dr. Freedman said in the City Council meeting, “I think people would love to blow this off... We’re now in a race with the variants. I’m here to tell you the variants are in our community now. They’re more transmissive, have worse health outcomes, and until we get a much higher percentage of the population vaccinated, we run the risk of some bad health outcomes in the community.”
Dr. Freedman cited a New York Times article concerning the severity of the variant. He says the UK variant of coronavirus is about 60% more contagious and 67% more deadly than the original form.
“The wastewater is reminding us we’ve got work to do on the social distancing front until we get more people vaccinated,” said Dr. Freedman.
Dr. Corey Kalbaugh, an Assistant Professor in the Department of Public Health Sciences at Clemson University, also commented on the situation. He said, “we are in a race against time, and if we can get enough people vaccinated. I’m hopeful we’ll be able to loosen restrictions by late summer or early fall, and we will win. We’re going to beat this. Until then, we have to stay the course.”
More news: NC opens vaccines to all age 16 & up beginning Wednesday | News
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.