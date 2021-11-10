CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- We recently sat down with Ron Andrus, a civil engineering professor at Clemson, to talk about recent earthquakes in South Carolina and the likelihood that more may come in the future.
While the recent Earthquakes were minor, Andrus said stronger earthquakes are entirely possible. According to Andrus, a magnitude 5 earthquake hit the area near Union in 1913.
Andrus said civil engineers design buildings with the possibility of stronger earthquakes in mind. He added that engineers are also working on new designs to protect residents from injuries during these incidents.
