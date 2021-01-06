CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is headed for the NFL draft.
Thank you, Clemson... pic.twitter.com/JDbM8aYYGv— Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) January 6, 2021
Lawrence announced via a Twitter video on Wednesday that he is looking forward to his next chapter.
Lawrence graduated in December and has served as the Tigers’ starting quarterback for the past three years.
In the video, Lawrence said he was grateful to his team, the school, and the fans who have supported him and the football program.
Lawrence lost only twice in 36 career starts and has been said to be one of the NFL Draft's top prospects.
