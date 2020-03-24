CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Clemson football quarterback Trevor Lawrence was forced to take down a GoFundMe he created with his girlfriend to raise money for people in need during the coronavirus outbreak, according to an Instagram post.
The video was posted on Melissa Mowry’s Instagram page. Mowry is Lawrence’s girlfriend and a soccer player at Anderson University, per The State.
Letter nominations: Email their name, place of work, and profession (email below) If you want to donate to specific organizations that will help fight the impact COVID-19 has had, use the link in my bio to donate to: No Kid Hungry or donate to Meals on Wheels. Thank y’all in advance for the impact you all will make! Email: TrevorMarissa1016@gmail.com
The GoFundMe had to be removed due to NCAA rules which prohibit athletes from using their name, image and likeness for crowdfunding purposes.
Now, the couple is asking people to make donations directly to Meals on Wheels and No Kid Hungry.
