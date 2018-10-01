CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Clemson assistant coach Jeff Scott says quarterback Trevor Lawrence's injury appears to be a neck strain and he may be allowed to return to practice Monday night.
In Saturday's game against Syracuse, Lawrence took a hit to his head during the second quarter.
He did not return to the game.
TigerNet confirmed Lawrence returned to practice Monday night.
Lawrence made his first start Saturday after Kelly Bryant announced he was transferring after the demotion.
