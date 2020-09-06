(FOX Carolina) - Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has shared a five-point action plan that college football players across the country have agreed to execute as they use a public platform to discuss racial injustice.
Lawrence shared a graphic that lists the plan to his Twitter page on Sunday. The most notable points of action from CFB players: calling for November 3rd free from athletic obligations so they can vote in elections, conversations about injustice with local leaders, and using platform on game days to raise awareness.
#Change pic.twitter.com/6fycBPIfgu— Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) September 6, 2020
Lawrence, along with other Clemson teammates, have used their platforms recently to highlight reforms they'd like to see in the U.S. amidst a summer of rising racial tensions sparked with the police custody death of George Floyed in Minneapolis, Minn. and the police-involved fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky.
This past summer, Clemson student-athletes led a peaceful demonstration and march across campus and around town to call for such reforms.
