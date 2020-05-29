(FOX Carolina) -- Clemson's Trevor Lawrence has took to social media to weigh in on the controversy surround George Floyd's death.
There has to be a shift in the way of thinking. Rational must outweigh irrational. Justice must outweigh injustice. Love must outweigh hate.— Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) May 29, 2020
If you put yourself in someone else’s shoes and you don’t like how it feels-that’s when you know things need to change.
I’m siding with my brothers that deal, and continuously deal, with things I will never experience. The injustice is clear.. and so is the hate. It can no longer be explained away. If you’re still “explaining” it - check your heart and ask why.— Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) May 29, 2020
