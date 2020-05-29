Clemson South Carolina Football

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) carries the ball against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

 Sean Rayford

(FOX Carolina) -- Clemson's Trevor Lawrence has took to social media to weigh in on the controversy surround George Floyd's death. 

The quarterback tweeted: "I’m siding with my brothers that deal, and continuously deal, with things I will never experience. The injustice is clear.. and so is the hate. It can no longer be explained away. If you’re still “explaining” it - check your heart and ask why."

MORE NEWS - Minneapolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck charged with 3rd-degree murder

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.