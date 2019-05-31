CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Clemson University’s board of trustees on Friday approved a 1 percent tuition increase for in-state undergraduate students for the 2019-2020 academic year, along with several other cost hikes.
Officials said in-state undergraduate students will see a tuition increase of about $75 a semester to $7,560.
The board also approved a 3.8 percent tuition increase for out-of-state students.
New rates for the university’s housing and dining options will also be on the rise for the upcoming year. Housing rates will increase from 1.5 percent to 4.5 percent, or from $29 to $215 a semester, depending on the option.
The board also approved a 4.5 percent increase in the cost of all meal plans for the upcoming year.
