CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Clemson Tigers football team has been ranked number one in the preseason AP Top 25 poll for the first time.
The AP’s preseason top 25 list was released Monday.
The National Champion Clemson Tigers landed the top spot.
Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, Ohio State round out top five.
Below is the full list:
Record Pts Pvs
1. Clemson (52) 15-0 1,540 1
2. Alabama (10) 14-1 1,496 2
3. Georgia 11-3 1,403 7
4. Oklahoma 12-2 1,331 4
5. Ohio St. 13-1 1,261 3
6. LSU 10-3 1,199 6
7. Michigan 10-3 1,164 14
8. Florida 10-3 1,054 7
9. Notre Dame 12-1 1,044 5
10. Texas 10-4 1,005 9
11. Oregon 9-4 860 -
12. Texas A&M 9-4 852 16
13. Washington 10-4 786 13
14. Utah 9-5 772 -
15. Penn St. 9-4 651 17
16. Auburn 8-5 578 -
17. UCF 12-1 410 11
18. Michigan St. 7-6 377 -
19. Wisconsin 8-5 370 -
20. Iowa 9-4 330 25
21. Iowa St. 8-5 302 -
22. Syracuse 10-3 209 15
23. Washington St. 11-2 200 10
24. Nebraska 4-8 154 -
25. Stanford 9-4 141 -
