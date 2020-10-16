CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Clemson University said Friday that it had received a $60 million transformational gift for the College of Business from longtime philanthropists Wilbur O. “Billy” and Ann Powers,
The gift is the largest in Clemson’s history and one of the largest to a public institution in South Carolina.
The money will help grow the now-named Wilbur O. and Ann Powers College of Business as a nationally recognized leader in business education, the university said.
The money will also help provide funding for need-based scholarships and financial assistance.
The university said money will ensure that the Wilbur O. and Ann Powers College of Business is positioned to make a significant for both Clemson students and South Carolina industries and as a major research hub for world-class scholars, featuring internships and study abroad programs, collaborative teamwork, industry partnerships, marketplace modeling, hands-on laboratories, experiential learning, interdisciplinary study and a business component to nearly all majors.
