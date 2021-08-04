CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Clemson University has announced its COVID-19 guidelines for the upcoming school year, according to the school's website.
Clemson says it does not require vaccines but does strongly encourage being vaccinated against COVID-19.
Any Clemson student, staff or faculty in South Carolina can upload proof of vaccination by clicking here.
The school says it recommends that masks be work in all university facilities regardless of vaccination status. Masks are required in medical facilities like the Redfern Center and the Sullivan Center as well as on public transportation, according to Clemson.
Clemson is going to require weekly COVID-19 testing for all students, regardless of vaccination, according to the school's website. Students must submit a negative test once a week. The school clarified that students do not need to be tested within 90 days of previous infection if they provide proper information of a positive test result.
There will be no social distancing policies in place, according to Clemson.
According to the school, residential students must provide proof of either a negative test within five days of move-in or a previous infection within 90 days of move-in and a medical clearance letter. Both of these must be provided prior to move-in dates either by uploaded documentation using the Clemson's Test Result Upload tool or by testing onsite with Rymedi, according to Clemson.
