CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Clemson University’s Athletics Department issued some gameday changes for grass parking lots when the Tigers host Duke on Saturday.
Officials said four-and-a-half inches of rain fell in Clemson this week.
Fans who use grass parking lots are encouraged to follow these updated guidelines:
- Lot 1 and Lot 2 will open at 11 a.m. This additional time should allow dew to burn off and provide greater turf stability before vehicles arrive.
- If fans have a Lot 1 or Lot 2 pass and wish to park before 11 a.m. OR want to avoid parking in what will likely be a muddy situation, Lot 1 or Lot 2 passes will be accepted at the NewSpring paved parking lot, which does provide a shuttle to and from Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
- With several compromised areas in Lot 3A, only select areas in this lot will be utilized for parking. If fans arrive and the lot is full, they should proceed to the shoulder of East Beach Dr. continuing into the gravel lot at the Rowing Center.
- Public parking in the Snow Family Recreation Center cash parking lot (run by Clemson Parking & Transportation) will have limited availability.
- All fans in grass lots should be mindful that driving fast and spinning vehicle tires will cause damage to these parking areas. Fans are encouraged to provide extra travel time and proceed with caution entering and exiting grass lots.
The game kicks off at 7 p.m.
