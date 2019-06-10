CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) Three... Two... One... Blast Off!
Clemson's Rocketry Team is just a few days away from blasting off one of their very own rockets in the New Mexico desert.
The team, composed of about 20 students, will head to Spaceport America just outside of Las Cruces. There, they'll launch a rocket they designed and built as part of the Intercollegiate Rocket Engineering Competition (IREC).
The student built rocket is estimated to reach a speed of about 800 mph, breaking the sound barrier, and climbing to heights comparable to that of Mount Everest!
Charles Dave, one of the many hard-working students on the team, founded the satellite team and is head of avionics for the rocketry team. He's witnessed several launches, and is excited for this year's competition.
“When you all work on something like that, it’s bigger than if you just did something yourself,” Dove said. “We’re all bunched up together watching this thing go off. The electricity in the air is palpable.”
While Clemson's rocket prepares to launch, a rocket is scheduled to launch into space from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. The launch features a "soft robotic tentacle" that was both designed and built by Clemson's Small Satellite Team.
The IREC launches are scheduled from June 19-22. Weather permitting, both rockets could launch on the same day.
