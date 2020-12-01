Clemson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday, Disney announced that for the first time since its inception, a Clemson football player would be receiving the 2020 Disney Spirit Award.
The award, established in 1996, is presented annually to college football's most inspirational player, coach, team or figure.
This year's award was presented Monday night to Clemson running back Darien Rencher.
Rencher overcame knee injuries at T.L. Hanna in Anderson to walk-on and eventually earn a scholarship at Clemson.
The university say Rencher is the first player from the school to win the award and the first ACC member to win it since Pitt's James Conner in 2016.
Disney says Rencher was selected for being one of the early voices among college football players nationwide to promote safe play during the 2020 season amid the pandemic. In addition, Disney says Rencher was a key organizer of a peaceful campus march by the football program in support of social justice and continues to be a voice in his community.
“Darien is a true inspiration to his team and community,” said Disney Sports Vice President Faron Kelley. “On and off the field, he has been a voice for change and unity, and we couldn’t be more proud to recognize him as the 2020 recipient of the Disney Spirit Award.”
Head Coach Dabo Swinney surprised Rencher with the honor prior to practice Monday night.
“Dreams come true. As a young kid, I grew up around this area, and to see all the things that I thought were setbacks, the Lord used them for major comebacks in my life,’’ Rencher said. “This moment wouldn’t be what it is without all the moments that came before it, and I know this moment will lead to another moment. I feel like one of the highest human acts is to inspire people to do something good. To know that I inspired people makes me thankful for the entire journey.”
On Tuesday, Coach Swinney said, "This is a great honor for Darien. It's the most inspirational figure in college football. That's not necessarily a player, a coach, or whatever. It's the most inspirational figure."
Rencher will be presented with the coveted Disney Spirit Award at The Home Depot College Football Awards on Jan. 7, 2021. The 30th edition of the awards show will be a 90-minute virtual event airing at 7 p.m. on ESPN.
