Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney speaks to media about Signing Day, saying he's excited to welcome a new group of young talent who chose Clemson "of all the teams out there." (December 18, 2019)

(FOX Carolina) – Wednesday was early signing day for high school athletes to sign letters of intent with the colleges they plan to attend.

The Gamecocks signed five star defensive end Jordan Burch of Hammond School in Columbia, but the Clemson Tigers 2020 class ranked no. 1 in the nation, according to Yahoo News.

South Carolina’s local signees included Trai Jones of Abbeville and Mohamed Kaba of Clinton.

Clemson’s local signee was Coach Brent Venables’ son, Tyler, of Daniel High School. Tyler’s brother, Jake, is also on the team.

Click here to see Clemson’s full list of signees.

Click here to see South Carolina’s full list of signees.

Byrnes’ safety Buddy Mack signed with Pitt and running back Rahjai Harris signed with ECU.

Greenville’s Jalen Tate signed with Georgia State.

Chapman's quarterback Mikele Colasurdo will also be heading to Georgia State.

Laurens’ running back Duane Martin signed with Louisville.

Mauldin's cornerback Andru Phillips signed with Kentucky.

