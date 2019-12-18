(FOX Carolina) – Wednesday was early signing day for high school athletes to sign letters of intent with the colleges they plan to attend.
The Gamecocks signed five star defensive end Jordan Burch of Hammond School in Columbia, but the Clemson Tigers 2020 class ranked no. 1 in the nation, according to Yahoo News.
South Carolina’s local signees included Trai Jones of Abbeville and Mohamed Kaba of Clinton.
#Abbeville OL Trai Jones stays in the Palmetto State to play for the #Gamecocks, he calls SC “his dream school”. That’s what’s cool about today. Dreams become reality for these young men. #EarlySigningDay @foxcarolinanews @GamecockFB @AHSPantherFB pic.twitter.com/shJ72bSJdS— Aaron Cheslock (@AaronCheslock) December 18, 2019
Clemson’s local signee was Coach Brent Venables’ son, Tyler, of Daniel High School. Tyler’s brother, Jake, is also on the team.
Click here to see Clemson’s full list of signees.
Click here to see South Carolina’s full list of signees.
Byrnes’ safety Buddy Mack signed with Pitt and running back Rahjai Harris signed with ECU.
#Byrnes star RB Rahjai Harris signs to play at #ECU. #NationalSigningDay @foxcarolinanews @ByrnesFootball @ByrnesAth1etics @ECUPiratesFB pic.twitter.com/FwzlxHRLAK— Aaron Cheslock (@AaronCheslock) December 18, 2019
#Byrnes standout safety Buddy Mack signs with #Pitt on #EarlySigningDay. @foxcarolinanews @ByrnesFootball @ByrnesAth1etics @Pitt_FB pic.twitter.com/lfwVjwXAIp— Aaron Cheslock (@AaronCheslock) December 18, 2019
Greenville’s Jalen Tate signed with Georgia State.
Jalen Tate out of #Greenville signs with #GeorgiaState on #EarlySigningDay. @foxcarolinanews @GHS_Raiders @GHSFootball2 @ScolamieroSteve @GeorgiaStateFB pic.twitter.com/hgvfcwiKFt— Aaron Cheslock (@AaronCheslock) December 18, 2019
Chapman's quarterback Mikele Colasurdo will also be heading to Georgia State.
#Chapman star QB Mikele Colasurdo signs to go play for #GeorgiaState on #EarlySigningDay. @foxcarolinanews @CHSPanthersFB @Chapman_High @GeorgiaStateFB pic.twitter.com/TZ1OcMcUYl— Aaron Cheslock (@AaronCheslock) December 18, 2019
Laurens’ running back Duane Martin signed with Louisville.
#Laurens HS star RB Duane Martin puts pen to paper and signs with #Louisville. #NationalSigningDay @foxcarolinanews @ldhsRaiderFB @ld55athletics @UofLFootball pic.twitter.com/TclQxTBHjA— Aaron Cheslock (@AaronCheslock) December 18, 2019
Mauldin's cornerback Andru Phillips signed with Kentucky.
#Mauldin HS CB Andru Phillips signs to go play for #Kentucky on #EarlySigningDay. @foxcarolinanews @MavsMauldin @Mauldin_High @UKFootball pic.twitter.com/h47eA0OrtZ— Aaron Cheslock (@AaronCheslock) December 18, 2019
