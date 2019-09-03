CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) Clemson football is back, and the accolades are already starting to roll in.
The Tigers opened the season at home with a huge 52-14 victory over Georgia Tech.
Among those who contributed to the big win was none other than running back Travis Etienne. The star RB racked up 205 rushing yards with only twelve carries.
He also tied his career high with three rushing touchdowns.
His performance did not go unnoticed - the ACC announced he earned Running Back of the Week. This is the second time he's earned the honor in a season opener, and the fifth time in his career.
Clemson hosts powerhouse Texas A&M on Saturday, September 7. Kick-off is at 3:30 p.m.
