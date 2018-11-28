CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Clemson sophomore running back Travis Etienne has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Football Player of the Year, the ACC announced Wednesday.
Clelin Ferrell, the Tigers’ junior defensive end, was also named the ACC’s Defensive Player of the Year.
Etienne heads into Saturday’s Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship game versus Pitt as the conference leader in rushing yards. His 1,307 yards are the fourth-best single-season total in Clemson history. He also ranks second in the nation with 19 rushing touchdowns.
Clemson and Pitt face off at 8 p.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ABC.
