CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Clemson University will hold its annual Football Fan Day on Sunday at Memorial Stadium.
The university said all Clemson football student-athletes and Head Coach Dabo Swinney will be available for autographs during the event.
The fun will be from 2:30 – 5 p.m. It’s free and open to the public.
Officials said fans can enter through gates 1, 5, 9, 10 and 13.
Autograph books are available for the first 5,000 fans 18 years of age or younger and football posters are available at all gates.
The school said fans should be aware of the following:
- Please note autographs are limited to one item per player.
- The National Championship Trophy will be available for fan photos.
- Coca-Cola will provide free water and soft drinks for attendees. Concessions and novelties will also be available for purchase.
- The National Championship game will play on Pawvision for fans to enjoy inside the stadium.
- Clemson student-athletes will be positioned on the concourse level throughout the stadium. There will be separate lines for each position.
- Free public parking is available in Lot 4, Lot 5, Lot 6, Jervey Meadows, Lot 10, McFadden, Lot 3A, and East Beach. ADA parking is available with a state-issued permits at Lot C-7 (North Stadium Lot).
- Fans are encouraged to arrive early and be patient, as the full traffic and parking plan utilized during regular season games will not be in effect.
Clemson's home opener will be Thursday August 29 against Georgia Tech.
