CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Clemson Tigers’ home football opener will be exclusively broadcast on the new ACC Network, according to a news release.
The new, 24/7 national network platform launches on Thursday, Aug. 22.
ACCN is owned and operated by ESPN and will broadcast 40 regular-season football games.
Clemson’s home opener will be broadcast on the new network, preceded by a special edition College GameDay Built By The Home Depot live from Clemson.
The Georgia Tech at Clemson game on Thursday, Aug. 29 at 8 p.m. ET on ACCN will be the inaugural football game on the new network.
GameDay will air from 6-7 p.m.
Spectrum announced that ACCN will be available on its network.
ACCN will also be available on DIRECTV, Google Fiber, Hulu Live TV, Optimum by Altice, PlayStation Vue, Optimum by Suddenlink, TVision, Verizon Fios, and on the ESPN app to authenticated cable subscribers.
Fans interested in learning more about ACCN can visit www.GetACCN.com.
