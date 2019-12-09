CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) Co-Offensive Coordinator for the Clemson Tigers, Jeff Scott, is officially leaving the team to take the head coaching position at the University of South Florida.
The Athletic and Clemson Sports Illustrated first reported that Scott had been offered the position.
On Monday, December 9, the Bulls took to Twitter to make it official.
Great Scott! We got our guy!Jeff Scott named head coach of USF football.📰 https://t.co/gLaLfd2D98🎟 Season Tix Deposits: https://t.co/XNLE7OFu0M#HornsUp 🤘 pic.twitter.com/8G0y9u4BaY— USF Football (@USFFootball) December 9, 2019
Scott is one of the highest paid assistant coaches in the country, along with his co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott.
Scott played for the Tigers in 2000-2002, and then became a graduate assistant in 2008 before being hired on staff full time.
Since the time he was named Co-Offensive Coordinator and Wide Receivers coach, Scott has been recognized as one of the top assistant coaches in the country.
Fox Carolina has reached out to both the Clemson Tigers, and to the University of South Florida but neither team has answered our request for comment.
It is unclear if Scott will remain with the team as they compete for a National Semi Final, or if his tenure with the Tigers will end before the game on December 28th.
