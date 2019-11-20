Clemson, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, Clemson announced that both its allotment and IPTAY's allotment of tickets to the ACC Championship are sold out.
If you're a Clemson fan, don't worry, you can still get tickets to the December 7 game.
General tickets are still available here for the game which will be held at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.
This will be the fifth consecutive Atlantic Division championship the Tigers have appeared in. The Tigers finished the regular season with a 8-0 record for the second straight year.
