(FOX Carolina) Two South Carolina quarterbacks are among thirty players named to the Davey O'Brien Award watch list.
According to a press release, Clemson's rising sophomore QB Trevor Lawrence finds himself on the prestigious watch list for the second year in a row.
University of South Carolina's star QB Jake Bentley is also among the thirty athletes on the list.
The Davey O'Brien National Selection Committee selected the players based on performance during the previous year and expectations heading into the 2019 college football season. All nominees must have previously started at least one game at their current institution.
Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa finds himself once again on the list, which is comprised of fifteen seniors, nine juniors and six sophomores.
The SEC leads all conferences, with six selections. Nearly half of the quarterbacks are from either California (7) or Texas (6) high schools.
On November 13, the committee will cut the nominees down to sixteen. From that, the foundation says it will announce the three semifinalists on November 25.
An unveiling of the winner will happen on December 12, with the official awards dinner slated for February 2020.
The 2019 season marks the 13th time that fans are permitted to participate in the voting process. Submit your vote here.
A full list of this year's watch list members can be found at www.DaveyOBrien.org.
