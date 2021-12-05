CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Clemson Football announced that Clemson will take on Iowa State in Orlando this year.
Clemson confirmed the news via Twitter on Sunday afternoon.
See you in Orlando!— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 5, 2021
The game is scheduled to take place on December 29 at 5:45 p.m.
