Wake Forest Clemson Football

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) hands off to running back Will Shipley during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wake Forest, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

 Brynn Anderson

CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Clemson Football announced that Clemson will take on Iowa State in Orlando this year. 

Clemson confirmed the news via Twitter on Sunday afternoon. 

The game is scheduled to take place on December 29 at 5:45 p.m.

