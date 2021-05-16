CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The NCAA announced on Sunday that Clemson Softball was selected to play in the Tuscaloosa regional in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.
Clemson will be joined by Troy, Alabama and Alabama State in the Tuscaloosa Regional, according to the NCAA.
The team will face Troy in their first game of the regional on Friday. That game will be at 3:00 p.m. ET on ESPN3.
The team finished the regular season with a 41-6 record. They will be entering the NCAA Tournament in the programs first full season.
WE'RE. IN.— Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) May 17, 2021
Your Clemson Tigers are heading to ... Tuscaloosa 😏 pic.twitter.com/p5eBgJYnzu
To see more coverage of Clemson Softball, please visit @ClemsonSoftball on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.