Clemson's McKenzie Clark (7) celebrates with Cammy Pereira (12) and Ansley Gilstrap (8) after hitting a two-run home run against Syracuse during an NCAA softball game on Friday, May 7, 2021 in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The NCAA announced on Sunday that Clemson Softball was selected to play in the Tuscaloosa regional in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

Clemson will be joined by Troy, Alabama and Alabama State in the Tuscaloosa Regional, according to the NCAA. 

The team will face Troy in their first game of the regional on Friday. That game will be at 3:00 p.m. ET on ESPN3.

The team finished the regular season with a 41-6 record. They will be entering the NCAA Tournament in the programs first full season.

