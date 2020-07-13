CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Clemson University announced in their most recent update on Fall 2020 Semester Planning that the school will step back from its initial “phased” approach for a return to campus.
“It had been our hope that the data related to COVID-19 cases in our state and region would allow us to make straightforward “go – no go” decisions to bring our employees back to their workplaces in phased intervals,” officials said in the July 3 update. “That has not turned out to be the case, which is why we are moving away from formal phases in favor of a more holistic approach designed to safely get us to the same goal: A successful return to mostly normal operations in the fall.”
The university said caution will be used as employees return over the summer, with rules on face coverings, testing, and clearance in place.
Specifics for the revised return-to-campus plan have not yet been released.
Click here to read the latest COVID-19 updates from Clemson University.
