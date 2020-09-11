CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Friday, Clemson associate athletic director Jeff Kallin said the university’s student-athletes collaborated to create and release a t-shirt that spreads a message of unity.
Jeff Kallin said student-athletes are using their platforms for change by designing and creating a t-shirt with the word "UNITY." on it, in an effort to show solidarity and speak up on social justice issues.
Amelia Jones, who participates in cross country and track & field, said, “We wanted to have a visual representation that Clemson Athletics stands with minority groups and against oppression. We wanted to show that the injustices are still going on.”
Student-athletes said the movement towards creating the "UNITY." design was to represent the athletic department's unity that came from a Tigers Unite town hall meeting in early July.
Anthony Hines, one of Clemson’s assistant directors of student-athlete development, said in a news release, “At that meeting, a group was established to come up with ideas for our movement. That’s where C.O.D.E. was re-established and a request for a shirt was made.”
Hines said C.O.D.E stands for Commission on Diverse Empowerment and is represented by members of every athletic team at Clemson with a unified mission of educating and highlighting the importance of cultural diversity.
“We hope this design creates more conversations within Clemson homes," said Hines. "Whether it’s with a peer or someone in your family, we hope that conversations happen about what's happening around the world and how we can change it."
Clemson University student-athletes said they aim to influence other schools and groups to be unified and embrace diversity on their teams and at their universities.
Kallin said a portion of the proceeds will be directed to support select, local Clemson organizations that enhance unity and Inclusion in their overall mission. A different organization will be chosen by student-athlete vote at the end of every quarter.
Kallin also said, student-athletes will wear the "UNITY." shirt on many game days and fans are able to purchase the shirt here or at a local Clemson licensed product retailer.
Local retailers include:
- Tiger Town Graphics
- Judge Keller’s
- Tiger Sports Shop
- The Athletic Department
- Alumni Hall
- Other Clemson licensed product retailers
The t-shirts are available for sale starting Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.
