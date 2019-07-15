CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Clemson University is mourning the loss of a student who died after being struck by a car in Florida.
According to Clemson University’s Obituary listings, Bryn S. Turner, 22, died on July 11. He was a senior genetics major from Mount Pleasant.
According to WJXT, Turner was killed in Jacksonville Beach. He was struck by a car on 2nd Street.
Police said the car crashed into a tree after striking Turner.
Charges are pending against the driver.
Per his obituary, Turner was born in London, England, and was hoping to pursue a career in medicine.
