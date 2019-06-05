CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – A 19-year-old Clemson student has died after a car crash in his home state of New York over the weekend.
According to an obituary posted by Clemson University, Gianni Matias Mongelluzzo died June 1, 2019. He was a sophomore genetics and biochemistry major and Spanish minor from East Quogue, New York.
According to the Suffolk Daily Voice, Mongelluzzo crashed at 1997 Chevrolet Corvette into a pole and trees around 9:30 a.m. He was airlifted to a hospital and was pronounced dead.
No one else was hurt in the crash.
“It’s difficult to make sense of Gianni’s death at such a young age,” said L. Christopher Miller, associate vice president for Student Affairs and dean of students, in the online obituary. “The Clemson Family grieves this loss with his family and friends.”
The funeral will be in Hampton Bays, NY.
MORE NEWS - Police investigating after multiple skimming devices found on pumps at Greenville gas station
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.