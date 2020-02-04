CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) We live in the age of technology. It has become such a staple in every day life - connecting us to our loved ones, navigating us in our travels, providing knowledge beyond our wildest dreams.
At Clemson University, a group of students are hoping to use technology to aid those who find themselves in some of the most dangerous places on the planet.
Led by Dr. Richard Brooks, the group is developing a smartphone app that could get civilians trapped in war zones help in the form of food, medicine, transportation and other aid.
The tool, P2PR2P, which is a prototype for now, would vet users to ensure they're trustworthy. After that, they'll be sent a download link to get the application on their smartphones.
Brooks explains that the app will permit users to either ask or offer. The ask option will allow users to detail the help they need. When they choose to offer, users can describe any goods or services they're able to provide to those in need.
Essentially, the app is designed to go beyond what organizations currently provide to civilians in war torn zones - generic packages that could include items that aren't necessarily needed or wanted. P2PR2P will let users specify their most urgent needs.
“One of the advantages is that we’re empowering people in combat zones,” Brooks said. “If you’re in a combat zone, you often feel pretty helpless. Our tool helps the people organize themselves and take control of what they’re doing.”
The application will be presented as a community tool. It's hope is to connect individuals and groups who are living in, or have escaped from, violence to one another.
Brooks says his students are also working on a way for users to rate each other's trustworthiness - similar to other platforms like Uber or Lyft that rate performances, and influence future user's decisions.
The idea behind the name of the tool comes in the form of a mash-up between the phrases "peer to peer" and "responsibility to protect."
The prototype was showcased in the 2019 Paris Peace Forum, where Brooks says it was warmly received.
Those interested in how the app works can view a sample here.
