CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) Two freshmen at Clemson University are putting their heads together, thinking outside the box, on a project that they hope will help curb the spread of coronavirus at grocery stores.
According to a press release from the University, Carleigh Coffin and Ashlyn Soule are designing a box-shaped device that contains a UVC light inside.
Coffin, of Irmo, is a General Engineering student who plans to major in bioengineering. Soule, of Summerville, is a biochemistry major.
UVC is a type of ultraviolet light that destroys genetic material inside viruses and other microbes, according to The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. While more study is needed, the Academies say that UVC light probably kills the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
The pair of freshmen estimate that UVC kills about 99 percent of bacteria and viruses.
Coffin and Soule's device would be placed at checkout counters in grocery stores. Cashiers could run groceries through the device, helping to possibly kill the coronavirus and prevent its spread.
“Everyone needs to shop, and a lot of essential workers work in those grocery stores,” Soule said. “We thought that this would be really helpful to a wide variety of people.”
When the pandemic ends, the students say the devices can remain in stores to help kill viruses like the flu and prevent contamination from pathogens, such as salmonella.
Coffin knows first-hand how the pandemic is changing the ways grocery stores function - as she is a cashier at a major grocery chain. The experience gives her a unique perspective on the UVC-light project.
“I want to create a way to decontaminate groceries so that I’m not passing germs and so that I’m protecting myself,” she said.
Delphine Dean, the Ron and Jane Family Innovation Professor of bioengineering, is helping to direct the prototype design. Dean says she's very impressed with the pair's idea.
“This is not something a professor would come up with,” Dean said. “As much as they are making a box, they are thinking outside the box. That’s what I enjoy about Creative Inquiry-- you get freshmen and other undergraduates who are early in their careers and flexible in their thinking. They come up with some cool ideas.”
Coffin and Soule's box will stand about 1 1/2 to 2 feet tall so that items such as cereal boxes can pass through easily. They estimate each box will cost about $100 in parts, with the UVC lamp being the most expensive piece at nearly $50 each.
Aluminum will line the box to reflect light onto the groceries and keep the light inside the box so as to protect cashiers, customers and others in the area.
“Our research showed that after 10 seconds UVC tends to kill bacteria and viruses that are about six inches away,” Coffin said.
The project is one of many that helped inspire the Clemson COVID Challenge, which was organized by Dean. For more on the challenge, click here.
Martine LaBerge, chair of the Department of Bioengineering, says COVID-19 research empowers students to come up with their own solutions to some of the new challenges that society and individuals face.
“They have an opportunity to conduct highly relevant research while gaining valuable skills and experience,” she said. “I am continuously inspired by the unique solutions that students are able to find, and their determination to continue their work in the face of the COVID-19 situation.”
