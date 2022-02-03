CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Students at Clemson University are calling on the school to end the mask mandate on campus.
Several students came together to form a student-led petition that they posted on the door of President's Clements home.
The petition already has over 200 signatures of students who want to end the mandate.
The petition says there has been an unequal enforcement of masks on campus.
In their letter to the president they say the students and faculty at Clemson are over the mandate.
The letter also calls out the university for hosting the First Lady Gala in December off campus without a masking requirement.
We're working to get a statement from the university.
MORE NEWS: District: Upstate middle school on lockdown after school threat
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.