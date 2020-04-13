CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) Severe storms ravaged the Upstate Sunday night into Monday morning, leaving behind miles of damage and causing several power outages.
Clemson University announced Monday afternoon that, due to not knowing when power to those in the area will be restored, they've decided to suspend all online instruction on April 13.
Online tests and exams scheduled for Monday will have to be rescheduled. However, those students who may have already started their exams - and are able to - should continue to complete their tests.
Faculty and instructors who may need assistance rescheduling can contact ITHelp@clemson.edu.
University operations for April 13, 2020 will also be closed.
Clemson University moved to online instruction amid coronavirus concerns. They will be conducting classes remotely for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester, as well as conduct summer classes online.
