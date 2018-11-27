Clemson, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, the ACC announced that two prestigious awards would be going to people in the Clemson Football program.
The ACC named freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence the 2018 Atlantic Coast Conference Rookie of the Year.
The balloting, held among 46 media members and the leagues 14 head coaches, showed Lawrence totaling 57 votes.
But Clemson wasn't done there. The ACC also named Head Coach Dabo Swinney the 2018 Atlantic Coach Conference Football Coach of the Year.
Swinney, received 27 votes narrowly edging out Syracuse Head Coach Dino Barbers who received 22.
Swinney has won 55 of his last 59 games.
