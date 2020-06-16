CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - A bar in the heart of Clemson said on Facebook Tuesday it is closing until further notice due to coronavirus.
Below is what Tiger Town Tavern posted:
"The health and safety of our employees, our customers and our community is our highest priority. Due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in our state and an employee of TTT testing positive this morning, we are closing our doors until further notice. Stay safe everyone."
2 former Clemson players on ballot for College Football Hall of Fame
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.