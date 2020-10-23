CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Clemson University said Friday that ground-penetrating radar testing of Woodland Cemetery on campus found more than 600 possible unmarked graves throughout much of the cemetery.
Officials said some of the graves are at the crest of the hill inside a fenced area where members of the John C. Calhoun family were buried starting in 1837.
Officials believe some of the graves may even pre-date the period when the land was part of Calhoun’s Fort Hill Plantation from 1830 to 1865.
Many of the graves are thought to be those of slaves who worked at the plantation, as well as sharecroppers and the convicts involved in the construction of Clemson College from 1890 to 1915.
Clemson said GPR work began in late July initially revealed the possible locations of more than 200 unmarked graves in Woodland Cemetery believed to date back more than a century. Testing in other areas of the cemetery located additional possible grave sites in other areas, including the area called “Site of Unknown Burials” where the school installed protective fencing.
In recent weeks, Clemson said it has has installed additional signage at the cemetery, closed the area to vehicle traffic and restricted public access hours.
Clemson said the research into who may be buried there continues.
