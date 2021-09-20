PENDLETON, SC (FOX Carolina)- A Bojangles in Pendleton with a Clemson themed building wrap was found to be in violation of a zoning ordinance in the town, according to Zoning Administrator David Poulson.
According to Poulson, the building wrap violates an ordinance that sets rules on the size and amount of signage that is allowed to be shown on a building.
Poulson says that the wrap was installed without a permit.
A notice was sent to the property owner notifying them of the violation, according to Poulson.
FOX Carolina has reached out to Bojangles for comment.
PREVIOUSLY: Bojangles unveils a new Clemson-themed restaurant display in Pendleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.