PENDLETON, SC (FOX Carolina) – A Bojangles in Pendleton is looking like its old self after sporting orange and purple the past few weeks.
City leaders said the Clemson-themed wrap once on the building didn’t comply with the town’s zoning ordinance, but no changes were made until Wednesday when the wrap was taken off.
Town ordinance section 6-6 (D) 4 states the following:
Only 4 wall signs and painted wall signs are allowed:
- Maximum Area: Twenty (20) percent of the wall area per exterior wall that the sign occupies, not to exceed fifty (50) square feet per wall, and shall be calculated by drawing a box around all sign elements on a wall.
- Shall not extend more than eighteen (18) inches from the wall.
- No more than one (1) permitted per business per exterior wall.
